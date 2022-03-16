Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $680,501.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,120,929 shares of company stock worth $55,504,494. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.