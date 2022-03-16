Piper Sandler Trims TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price to $14.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TPIC. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

TPIC stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $488.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.54. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The company had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after buying an additional 236,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TPI Composites by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 722,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 201,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TPI Composites by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

