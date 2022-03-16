Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.78

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.78 and last traded at C$13.74, with a volume of 60815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.42.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of C$445.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.84.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.
