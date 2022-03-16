Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the February 13th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.6 days.

Shares of Playtech stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Playtech has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

