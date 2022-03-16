PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) CEO Purchases $14,965.00 in Stock

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) CEO Natasha Giordano purchased 4,100 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $14,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.50.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLx Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 592.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma (Get Rating)

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.