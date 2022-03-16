PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of PNM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,464. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

