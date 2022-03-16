PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

NYSE PNM opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.78%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

