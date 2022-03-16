Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Points International reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Points International.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Points International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International makes up about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. Points International has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $253.43 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

