Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,556. Points International has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Points International alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International accounts for approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

PCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Points International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Points International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.