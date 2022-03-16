PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PointsBet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PBTHF opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. PointsBet has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

