Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Position Lifted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 118.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Polaris by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris stock opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.33.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

