Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $652.02

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 652.02 ($8.48) and traded as low as GBX 540 ($7.02). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 565 ($7.35), with a volume of 25,370 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 636.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 651.64. The company has a market capitalization of £84.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

