Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $652.02

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 652.02 ($8.48) and traded as low as GBX 540 ($7.02). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 565 ($7.35), with a volume of 25,370 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 636.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 651.64. The company has a market capitalization of £84.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.
Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)
