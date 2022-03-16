PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.05

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 9200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$22.90 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

