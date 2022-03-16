Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$105.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.50 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$82.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.31.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE PD opened at C$78.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$24.71 and a twelve month high of C$87.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$222,801.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$715,946.65. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$318,343.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,398,999.51. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.