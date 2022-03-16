Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$145.38.
PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.
TSE PBH traded up C$3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$105.80. The company had a trading volume of 72,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,885. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 33.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$126.80. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$100.41 and a twelve month high of C$137.75.
Premium Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.
