Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,682. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

