Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded at Univest Sec

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Univest Sec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1.25. Univest Sec’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PFIE. Dawson James boosted their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $53.69 million, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

