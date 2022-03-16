Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $29.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.44.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Project Angel Parent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NYSE MLNK traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 294,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,298. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Project Angel Parent has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $29.00.
Project Angel Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)
MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Project Angel Parent (MLNK)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.