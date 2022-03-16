Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $29.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Project Angel Parent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE MLNK traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 294,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,298. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Project Angel Parent has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Project Angel Parent ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Project Angel Parent will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

