Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%.
Shares of RXDX stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 419,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
