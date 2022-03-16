PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.
OTCMKTS PTBRY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
