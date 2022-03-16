PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

OTCMKTS PTBRY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

