Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,661,000 after purchasing an additional 233,872 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Public Storage by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after buying an additional 198,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,300,000 after buying an additional 182,034 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $357.72. 891,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,538. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $380.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.30 and its 200 day moving average is $340.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

