Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Issued By Wedbush

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $100.92 on Monday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.