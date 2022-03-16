Quant (QNT) Market Cap Tops $1.36 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. Quant has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $32.57 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $112.43 or 0.00275955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003870 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.67 or 0.01108570 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003080 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

