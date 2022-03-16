QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) versus Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Critical Survey

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and Evercel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$45.97 million ($0.61) -23.52 Evercel $45.08 million 1.24 $1.12 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -14.16% -12.56% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

QuantumScape has a beta of 9.17, meaning that its stock price is 817% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for QuantumScape and Evercel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 0 3 0 0 2.00 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuantumScape currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.22%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Evercel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of QuantumScape shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Evercel Company Profile

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

