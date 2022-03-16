Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.80

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.80 and traded as high as C$29.99. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.27, with a volume of 759,352 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QBR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

