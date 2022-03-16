Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.80

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.BGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.80 and traded as high as C$29.99. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.27, with a volume of 759,352 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QBR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.