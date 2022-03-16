QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.40 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.32 ($0.13). Approximately 80,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 177,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.18 ($0.13).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm has a market cap of £12.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

