Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Hits Market Cap of $76.67 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $76.67 million and $3.40 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00007374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.08 or 0.06680229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,968.64 or 1.00026430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,384,554 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

