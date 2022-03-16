Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Compass Point downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNDB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,266. The stock has a market cap of $103.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $2.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

