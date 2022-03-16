Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.00

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08), with a volume of 1522207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.91 ($0.09).
The firm has a market cap of £22.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.32.
Raven Property Group Company Profile (LON:RAV)
