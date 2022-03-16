Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.00

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08), with a volume of 1522207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.91 ($0.09).

The firm has a market cap of £22.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.32.

Raven Property Group Company Profile (LON:RAV)

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

