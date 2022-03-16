Raymond James Trims Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Target Price to $150.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s previous close.

SMG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

SMG opened at $114.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $55,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,258 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,901,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

