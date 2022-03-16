Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE: CCU):

3/16/2022 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/14/2022 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/8/2022 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/28/2022 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/7/2022 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

CCU opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,868,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,620,000 after acquiring an additional 314,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 193,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 132,615 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 115,666 shares during the period.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

