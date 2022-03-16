Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RBGLY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($98.83) to GBX 7,800 ($101.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.53) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,580.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RBGLY opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.