Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.01

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.01 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 68.80 ($0.89). Record shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90), with a volume of 13,393 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.90. The company has a market capitalization of £143.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

