Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.01

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.01 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 68.80 ($0.89). Record shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90), with a volume of 13,393 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.90. The company has a market capitalization of £143.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
About Record (LON:REC)
Further Reading
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.