Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Red Cat stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,893,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,661. The company has a market cap of $118.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.05. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%.
Red Cat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.
