Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Red Cat stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,893,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,661. The company has a market cap of $118.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.05. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 273,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares in the last quarter. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.