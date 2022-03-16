Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) PT Raised to GBX 556 at Barclays

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 516 ($6.71) to GBX 556 ($7.23) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.49% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
REDD opened at GBX 416.50 ($5.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 393.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69. Redde Northgate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 298 ($3.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.95).
Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.
