Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $4.76 on Wednesday, reaching $180.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,782. American Express has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.