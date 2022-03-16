Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $9.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,895. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

