Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

Shares of CME stock traded up $7.59 on Wednesday, reaching $239.59. 41,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.16. The company has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

