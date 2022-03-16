Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,161 shares of company stock worth $1,395,731. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $211.28. 21,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,084. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.21 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.