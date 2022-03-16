Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KLA by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,808 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in KLA by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KLA by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA stock traded up $13.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $284.49 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

