Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 776 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,180 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,382.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 100,764 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,037,863 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after buying an additional 83,493 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. 520,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,528,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

