Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 864 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Exelon by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. 255,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,801,990. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

