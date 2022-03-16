Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,881 shares of company stock worth $7,304,640. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $665.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $619.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.60 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

