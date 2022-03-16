Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,280,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,131,000 after purchasing an additional 63,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

