Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Repligen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

RGEN stock opened at $169.82 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $156.27 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.57.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

