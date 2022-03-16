Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/24/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/17/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/4/2022 – Greenhill & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:GHL opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $295.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.84. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

