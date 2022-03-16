Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,265,000 after buying an additional 581,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,706,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after acquiring an additional 61,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,629,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,391,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

REZI stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

