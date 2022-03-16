ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $603,225.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $603,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total value of $604,650.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $244.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.61 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $293,743,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.