Reviewing TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) & 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get TradeUP Global alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TradeUP Global and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 1 5 4 0 2.30

8X8 has a consensus target price of $19.65, indicating a potential upside of 86.26%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of TradeUP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TradeUP Global and 8X8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A 8X8 $532.34 million 2.35 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -6.68

TradeUP Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Profitability

This table compares TradeUP Global and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66% 8X8 -29.07% -96.59% -20.38%

Summary

8X8 beats TradeUP Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TradeUP Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meet, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@ mentions'; 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact centre solutions. The company markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.