Reviewing Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Widepoint has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.0% of Widepoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Widepoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Widepoint and Tufin Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Widepoint $180.34 million 0.21 $10.32 million $1.04 4.07 Tufin Software Technologies $110.95 million 2.68 -$36.93 million ($1.00) -8.10

Widepoint has higher revenue and earnings than Tufin Software Technologies. Tufin Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Widepoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Widepoint and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Widepoint 10.08% 2.38% 1.21% Tufin Software Technologies -33.28% -62.67% -24.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Widepoint and Tufin Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Widepoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Tufin Software Technologies 0 5 2 0 2.29

Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 50.21%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Widepoint.

Summary

Widepoint beats Tufin Software Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Widepoint (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Tufin Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments. Its products include SecureTrack, SecureChange, SecureApp, Orca and Iris. The company was founded by Ruvi Kitov and Reuven Harrison in 2005 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

